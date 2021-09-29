Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.91

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €142.91 ($168.13) and traded as high as €145.20 ($170.82). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €142.10 ($167.18), with a volume of 268,152 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.91.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

