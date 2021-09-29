Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.04

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 505768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

