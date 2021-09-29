dForce Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.52 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. dForce has a total market cap of $24.12 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00120118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00166699 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.