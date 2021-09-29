Diamond (DMD) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $30,820.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049889 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,632,393 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.