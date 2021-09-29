Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

