DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 24.7% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $324.56 million and $3.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00366742 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00897640 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

