Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $187,225.25 and approximately $56.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,251.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.93 or 0.06828625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00351274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.69 or 0.01162843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.00627606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.00561018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00304812 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,804,268 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

