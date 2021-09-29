Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $438.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00138312 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

