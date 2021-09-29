disBalancer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $84,901.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $84,901.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00105550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00138785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.44 or 0.99906632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.71 or 0.06878676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00773124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,695,347 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

