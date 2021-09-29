Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

DHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 178,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,783 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

