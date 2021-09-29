Dogecoin Achieves Market Cap of $25.97 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $25.97 billion and approximately $930.19 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00348427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,487,708,520 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

