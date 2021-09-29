DOGGY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.50 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and $3.50 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.64 or 0.99916765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.19 or 0.06875237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00772992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,049,378,934 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

