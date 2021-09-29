Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $484.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

