Don-key (DON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $800,255.00

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $800,255.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00346068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

