Donut (DONUT) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $752,411.09 and approximately $11,724.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00136331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.61 or 1.00095575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.23 or 0.06813640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.00772663 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.