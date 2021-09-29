Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.00

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 48481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $672.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.