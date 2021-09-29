DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,219,000 after acquiring an additional 80,596 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 78.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 135.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 82,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,073,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.