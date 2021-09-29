Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,015.44 ($13.27) and last traded at GBX 1,018 ($13.30). Approximately 364,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 514,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,022 ($13.35).

GROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.45 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 918.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

