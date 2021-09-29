Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.31.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 308,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,296. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.10.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

