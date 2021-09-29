DREP [old] Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00043838 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

