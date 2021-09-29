DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 260,415 shares.The stock last traded at $21.79 and had previously closed at $21.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSPG. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $532.70 million, a PE ratio of -99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.