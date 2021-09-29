DubaiCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006660 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.