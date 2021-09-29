Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

