Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dun & Bradstreet traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1416735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
