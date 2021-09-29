Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dun & Bradstreet traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1416735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

