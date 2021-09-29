Dvision Network (DVI) Hits Market Cap of $94.34 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $94.34 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00120042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00174376 BTC.

About Dvision Network

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

