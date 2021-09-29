DXdao (DXD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $141,374.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.07 million and $141,374.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $447.41 or 0.01084581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

