e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00346125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,927 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,665 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

