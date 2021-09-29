Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 1,034 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 1,034 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $21,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 568,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,180. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

