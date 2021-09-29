Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,607 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of Eaton worth $436,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.