Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by Stephens

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 68,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

