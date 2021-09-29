Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.49

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.49 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 54.80 ($0.72). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 7,012,291 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Eckoh alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £143.62 million and a PE ratio of 51.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.49.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.