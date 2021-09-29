Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.76

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.76 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 50,130 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.76.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

