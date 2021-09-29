Edgeless Hits 1-Day Volume of $95.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $569,265.71 and $95.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

