Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $124,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

