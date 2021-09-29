EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 6,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTXU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 17.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.