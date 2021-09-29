Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.47

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $9.53. Educational Development shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 28,115 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

