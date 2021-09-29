Elamachain Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $592,723.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

