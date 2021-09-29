Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Peter H. Fenton Sells 48,000 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Elastic stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,966. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
