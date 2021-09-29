Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

