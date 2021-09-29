Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $403.94 million and $1.84 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,903,121,607 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

