Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $265.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $210.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

LLY opened at $221.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

