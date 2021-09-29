Elitium (EUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $657,680.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Elitium has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00007910 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $91.55 million and $657,680.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00120674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00177891 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.