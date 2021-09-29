Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.18.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$50.79. 4,275,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.34. The firm has a market cap of C$102.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

