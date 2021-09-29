Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 4.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 51,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,563,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXK. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $676.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.