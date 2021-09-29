Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce sales of $345.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $178.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $150.71 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

