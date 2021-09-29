Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 394,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 512,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

