EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

