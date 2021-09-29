Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $859,343.65 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $859,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

