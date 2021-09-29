Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $455,772.11 and $7,038.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00119634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00168958 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.