Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Equifax worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

